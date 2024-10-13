CIDCO’s mass housing lottery gets 12,400 applications on Day 1

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A mass housing lottery scheme for Navi Mumbai by state-owned CIDCO received 12,400 applications on the first day, an official said on Sunday.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the city planning body's scheme for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG) on October 11.

Under the project, the City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) plans to deliver 67,000 houses across various nodes of Navi Mumbai and has made 26,000 units available in its first phase.

Applicants can register online for the lottery until November 11. Scheme details are available on https://cidcohomes.com, he added. PTI COR NR