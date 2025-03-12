CII Karnataka elects Rabindra Srikantan as chairman

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) CII Karnataka announced its new office bearers on Wednesday, appointing Rabindra Srikantan as chairman and Guruprasad Mudlapur as vice chairman.

The announcement was made at its State Annual Meeting for 2024-25, followed by a conference titled "Karnataka: Leading Technology & Knowledge Growth." According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Srikantan, the newly appointed chairman of its Karnataka Chapter, is the founder and managing director of ASM Technologies Limited, a publicly listed company in India.

"With over 35 years of experience, Srikantan brings a global perspective to engineering, design, and manufacturing leadership. Under his leadership, ASM has established a global presence, delivering Engineering R&D and Design-led Manufacturing solutions," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mudlapur has been the president of Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited since July 1, 2023. He has also served as the Chief Technology Officer of Bosch Limited since 2022, it added.