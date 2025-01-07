Advertisment
National

CII Karnataka’s Integrate 2025 to be held on Jan 9, 10

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka is organising an Integrated Opportunities for MSMEs, a comprehensive event featuring a B2B Exhibition, Green Manufacturing Conference, and Family Business Conclave, on January 9 and 10 in Bengaluru.

Integrate 2025, the flagship initiative provides a premier platform for businesses, thought leaders and industry stakeholders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and establish impactful partnerships.

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, will inaugurate Integrate 25, according to a press release issued by the CII.

The event is organised in partnership with the Government of Karnataka, Commerce & Industries Department, and supported by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Karnataka Bank, added the release. PTI JR SSK KH

