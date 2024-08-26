CII to host its 20th Innovation Summit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday announced the 20th edition of its flagship India Innovation Summit- ‘Innoverge 2024' and its theme " India@100: Building for a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive India” here.

The summit will delve into creating an innovation ecosystem essential for a developed India by 2047, they said.

According to officials, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Innoverge 2024 is scheduled on September 4 and 6 at Hotel Shangri-La in Bengaluru.

With the government of Karnataka being the partner state for 2024, the summit will be addressed by key stakeholders from Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology and Large and Medium Scale Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.

"CII Innoverge 2024 builds upon its earlier editions and includes an innovation showcase through the Innoverge 2024 exhibition. This will provide participants with the opportunity to experience the demos of leading innovations across various sectors," the CII said in a statement.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Mentor CII India Innoverge 2024 said, "Innoverge 2024 is the ideal forum for exploring how we can transform business processes, embrace new technologies, and create value through innovation. As we engage key stakeholders and spotlight emerging regions, we pave the way for a future defined by economic prosperity, social equity, and environmental sustainability.’’ According to CII, the 2024 edition of Innoverge will bring together essential components of a thriving innovation ecosystem—universities, major corporations, startups, policymakers, and multi-stakeholder collaborations—emphasising the pivotal role of institutions and accelerators from emerging regions in fostering inclusive and scalable innovation.

It said the three-day event will host thought leadership addressing an inclusive ecosystem in 10 sectors: Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Mobility-Automotive and Transportation, Semiconductors, Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare and Med Tech, Energy Transition/Sustainability, Education and Skilling, Space sector, Agri and Food, Retail and E-Commerce.

The summit will be addressed by CEOs, industry experts and distinguished academia.