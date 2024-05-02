CIK arrests youth trying to join terrorist ranks in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested an alleged radicalised youth, who was on his way to join terror ranks in Budgam district of the Union Territory, officials said.

"The CIK arrested one hard-core, radicalised individual Waseem Ahmed Shaikh of Beerwah village who was about to join terrorist ranks on the motivation of some Pakistan based terrorist handlers," the officials said here.

The officials said the CIK on Monday launched an operation after getting reliable intelligence input that terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of the global terror outfit ISIS, was trying to re-establish its base and revive its cadres in Kashmir.

"In furtherance to this criminal conspiracy, one Pakistan based terror handler of AuGH identified as Hamzah @Gazi has been brainwashing/ radicalizing Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks. It also came to light that AuGH has brainwashed and cultivated few committed Hybrid OGWs in Kashmir valley and these hybrid OGW in connivance with Pak terrorist handlers are planning a terrorist recruitment drive in the valley," they added.

The officials said that based on these inputs the target youth was identified as Waseem Ahmed Sheikh and accordingly detained for questioning.

"During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Sheikh was in constant touch with Pak based terrorist handlers through virtual mode identified as aliases Zakir Bhai, Sulfe Bhai, Gazee Hams, Nisar Kaloch, Rizwaan Baie, Ansar Bhai,Wahid Baie, Hyder Bhai and Saifulla Baie. He was about to join AuGH terrorist outfit by forming a new group," they said.

The officials said that Sheikh was assigned to identify a group of youth willing to join terrorism with AuGH terrorist outfit.

"Investigation further revealed that he was a part of many WhatsApp/Telegram groups associated with terrorist outfits. Further investigation is on to identify other members of such groups to take further legal action against them," they added. PTI MIJ AS AS