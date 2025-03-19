CIMA Art Mela to showcase works by over 65 artists from March 23

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) is set to return for the CIMA Art Mela from March 23 at India Habitat Centre here with works by over 65 contemporary and modern artists from India.

Works by renowned artists like Jayasri Burman, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, Ganesh Pyne, Chandrima Roy, and Shakila will be a part of the exhibition, featuring paintings, graphics, printmaking, digital prints, gond art and photography.

"We are excited to bring back CIMA ART MELA for art lovers to view and purchase high quality original artworks at unimaginable prices. Once again, a not-to-miss occasion with a breathtaking collection from masters and young award winners from across India. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone and create a platform that educates, informs and inspires," Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, said in a statement.

The curated selection of art will be available for purchase.

The art mela, started 15 years ago by CIMA in Kolkata, aims to bring quality art by some of India's top artists and new talent into hundreds of homes at dream price ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,95,000.

Manish Moitra, Shitangshu Mondal, Salil Mukherjee, Ashoke Mullick, Yogesh Dashrath Murkute, Yogeesh P Nair, Chandan Panda, Aloke Datta, and Ganesh Das will also be among the artists at the art mela.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 29.