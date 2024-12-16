Cinema has potential to change society: Michael Taylor Jackson

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Films must question political atrocities that sideline people disregarded by powerful institutions, Michael Taylor Jackson, director of ‘Underground Orange’ (US-Argentina), an entry in the competition section of the ongoing 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24), said on Monday.

Cinema is a collective dream and has the potential to change society, he said, speaking at a ‘meet-the-directors’ programme on the sidelines of the IFFK.

The movie, ‘Underground Orange,’ seeks to capture the political context of Argentina and its relationship with the US, he said.

Jackson said English’s global dominance, often driven by US cultural and political power, leads to linguistic colonisation that can erase local identities and cultures through global marketing or political agendas.

“To resist this, we must consciously engage with language as a tool for empowerment rather than oppression,” he said.

The ‘Underground Orange,’ a Spanish-English movie, is an example of how art can provoke thought and mobilise communities toward political action.

“By pushing boundaries, the film strives to assert that art is not just a reflection of society but a tool to challenge it, urging audiences to act boldly in the pursuit of justice,” the director said.

Jayan Cheriyan, director of ‘Rhythm of Dammam,’ a Konkani language movie, said the film is about Siddi community which has a rich history in India, dating back to the colonial era when they were trafficked to the subcontinent.

He said despite their significant contributions to Indian society, the community has faced marginalisation and oppression, he said.

The movie is also an entry to the competition section of IFFK.

The meet-the-directors programme was also attended by filmmakers Abhilash Sharma (In the Name of Fire), Sivaranjini (Victoria), Abhilash Babu (Dust Art Redrawn in Respiration), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the loop), Ram Reddy (The Fable). PTI MVG MVG ROH