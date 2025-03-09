Cinema makeup artist held with hybrid ganja in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) A Malayalam movie makeup artist was arrested for allegedly possessing hybrid ganja at Moolamattom in this hill district on Sunday morning.

The accused, Renjith Gopinath, known in the Malayalam film industry as R G Wayanadan, was taken into custody by Excise Inspector K Abhilash and his team during a special vehicle check.

Forty five grams of high-quality hybrid cannabis was recovered from his possession, according to Excise officials.

Renjith, a resident of Kalamassery, in Kochi, has worked as a makeup artist in several Malayalam films, including 'Aavesham,' 'Painkili,' 'Sookshmadarshini', 'Romancham,' and 'Jan.E.Man', said a release issued by the Excise Department.

The arrest was part of the Excise Department's 'Operation Clean State' crackdown, they added.