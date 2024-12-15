Cinema should reflect societal changes: Hong Kong director Ann Hui

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) Veteran actor-director from Hong Kong, Ann Hui, on Sunday said she was overjoyed to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24) this year.

“I am thrilled to attend the festival,” she told delegates during an interaction.

Hui said she has been in the film industry for 40 years, exploring themes like the history of Hong Kong, migration, and identity crisis.

“Still, I have not been able to catch up with the rapid changes happening in cinema these days like science fiction and thrillers,” she said.

The director said she believed that cinema should reflect societal changes and human nature. Art films are presently undervalued in the industry which is not a positive trend, she added.

She said television dramas also help the audience understand human behaviour and societal shifts. Films are the powerful tools that preserve history and document our times, Hui said.

The 29th edition of the festival, which began on December 13, will conclude on December 20. PTI MVG MVG ADB