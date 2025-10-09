CIP appoints POWERCON to manage 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Funds, a global leader in renewable energy investment and infrastructure fund management, appointed POWERCON, a comprehensive renewable energy asset management company, to exclusively manage its 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka, the company said on Thursday.

This marks the first instance in India where full-scope asset management has been entrusted to an independent firm, signalling a transformative shift in the governance of renewable energy assets in the country, it added.

According to POWERCON, the partnership underscores the growing significance of independent asset managers in delivering domain expertise, operational excellence, and strategic value to investors, ensuring strong returns and measurable impact on decarbonisation.

"While the Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) deploys technology, POWERCON provides end-to-end management across operational, corporate, and financial domains," the company said in a statement.

Its responsibilities include performance governance of WTGs and Balance of Plant (BOP) operations, stakeholder engagement, utility and regulator interface, and real-time power off-take strategy management, while strictly adhering to CIP’s Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and cybersecurity standards.

Peter Jannik Sjonloft, partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said, "India is one of the world’s most important and dynamic renewable energy markets, and we collaborate with entities who share our vision of long-term value creation, strong investor returns, and meaningful contributions to the global energy transition." POWERCON’s domain expertise, OEM-neutral approach, and skilled team make them the ideal partner for CIP to maximise the performance and value of our investments in India, Sjonloft added.

Praveen Kakulte, founder and CEO of The POWERCON Group, added, "Here, our mission is to unlock the full potential of renewable energy assets. With OEM-neutral expertise and a global footprint spanning 2.5 GW in India and 40 GW remotely worldwide, we transform every installed megawatt into greater clean energy output." "Being entrusted by CIP affirms our capabilities and reinforces our shared commitment to accelerating the world's transition towards a more sustainable and energy-secure future," Kakulte added.