'Circle of Days': Ken Follett’s new novel explores human story behind Stonehenge

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Internationally renowned author Ken Follett, famed for "The Pillars of the Earth", "Fall of Giants" and "World Without End", has come up with his novel "Circle of Days", a grand historical fiction set in the age of Stonehenge's construction.

Published by Hachette, the novel delves into the lives, struggles, and aspirations of the people who envisioned and built one of the world’s greatest ancient monuments.

Known for his meticulous research and immersive storytelling, Follett traces the story of Seft, a talented flint miner seeking a new life and love beyond his harsh upbringing.

His journey intertwines with that of Joia, a determined priestess and the sister of the girl Seft loves. Joia dreams of a monumental stone circle that could unify the divided tribes of the Great Plain.

"But as drought ravages the earth, mistrust grows between the herders, farmers and woodlanders - and an act of savage violence leads to open warfare ...", reads the description of the book.

A former journalist, Follett rose to fame with the 1978 thriller "Eye of the Needle", which won the Edgar Award for Best Novel. He has since become known for historical sagas that explore the resilience and ingenuity of people across time.

More than 198 million copies of the 38 books Follett has written have been sold in over 80 countries and in 40 languages.

"Circle of Days", priced at Rs 799, is availbale for purchase across online and offline stores.