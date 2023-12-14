Circle officer, 2 subordinates booked for raping woman in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, Dec 14 (PTI) Bihar Police have booked a circle officer (CO) in Muzaffarpur district and his two subordinates for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman.

Advertisment

The FIR has been registered on the direction of a district court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Talking to reporters, Sudhir Ojha, prosecution lawyer said, "A case has been registered against all three accused at Kanti police station on the direction of the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Muzaffarpur). All three have been booked by police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code that include: 376 (punishment for rape), 376-C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 376-E (Punishment for repeat offenders), and 376-d (gang-rape)".

He said, "The victim came in contact with the accused on August 8 this year and they had promised her a government job. Later, the accused called her and repeatedly raped her. After that, they refused to give her a government job.

The victim moved the district court seeking registration of an FIR against all three accused. On the basis of evidence produced by her before the court, the court directed the district police to register an FIR against the accused." PTI COR PKD RG