Circuit House construction begins in Mathura with 'Bhoomipujan' ceremony

Mathura (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A prayer ceremony was performed on Monday for the construction of a new Circuit House being built near the district headquarters here due to frequent VIP and VVIP visits.

BJP MP Hema Malini attended the 'Bhoomipujan'.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation stone for the project during the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the need for a Circuit House was being felt due to the frequent visits of VVIPs and VIPs to Mathura.

For this purpose, around two hectares of land from the UP Veterinary Science University’s agriculture farm has been allotted, and the construction will be undertaken by the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam.

The four-storey building is expected to be completed in 15 months at a cost of Rs 67. 40 crore, he said.

According to officials, the facility will include a 70-seater conference hall, a 72-seater dining hall, parking space, a 42-bed dormitory, and Type-II residential quarters.

The first floor will have eight rooms and four general suites, the second floor 10 rooms and two suites, the third floor two VIP suites and four general suites, while the fourth floor will house a dining hall, a meeting hall and two VVIP suites. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG