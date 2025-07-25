CISC Air Marshal Dixit to visit Australia to witness Exercise Talisman Sabre

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will visit Australia on July 26–28 to witness the 11th edition of the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre, officials said on Friday.

It is a premier multilateral training activity led by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the United States Armed Forces and likely to see the participation from 19 nations, representing a wide spectrum of regional and global partners, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

Six officers from the Indian armed forces are participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 (TS25) as "staff planners at various levels of joint operations planning, control, safety and logistics", it said.

Indian officers have earlier participated in 2021 and 2023 as "Observers".

The Indian armed forces' participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre is a "testimony to India's growing role in multilateral defence diplomacy and its active contribution to a stable Indo-Pacific", the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise presents an invaluable opportunity to deepen military-to-military ties, exchange strategic insights and bolster India's vision of collaborative security engagement.

During his visit, the CISC is scheduled to engage with senior military leaders from armed forces of Australia and other participating nations, and witness various training activities planned under TS25, the officials said.

The visit underscores India's commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and strengthening interoperability with friendly foreign nations. It also reflects the growing stature of the Indian armed forces as a trusted partner in fostering regional security and collective preparedness for future contingencies, it said.

"TS25 will showcase extensive interoperability and joint warfare capabilities across air, land, maritime, space and cyber domains. It will feature complex live-fire drills, amphibious operations, integrated field training and realistic testbed for modern multi-domain operations in support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the ministry said.