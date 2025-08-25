CISC Air Marshal Dixit to visit Thailand, participate in Chiefs of Defence conference

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will participate in a key defence conference in Thailand expected to focus on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific, officials said on Monday.

The CISC will take part in the annual Chiefs of Defence Conference during his visit to Thailand from August 26 to 28, they said.

"The 2025 edition is expected to focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific," the defence ministry said in a statement here.

The event is being jointly hosted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces, the statement mentioned further.

The conference is a premier multilateral forum that brings together chiefs of defence from nations across the Indo-Pacific region to deliberate on the evolving regional and global security challenges, cooperative frameworks and avenues for strengthening military-to-military engagements.

During the conference, Air Marshal Dixit will engage with participating counterparts to "exchange perspectives on enhancing joint preparedness, interoperability and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing common security concerns," officials stated.

The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional security frameworks, enhancing multilateral cooperation and fostering a stable, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the ministry said.