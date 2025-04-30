CISCE board results: Girls outshine boys in class 10, 12 by small margin

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 10 and 12 exams results declared on Wednesday.

In class 10 exams, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.45 per cent while that of boys was marginally lower at 98.64 per cent.

Similarly, girls performed better than boys in class 12 too, with girls' pass percentage at 99.45 per cent and boys' pass percentage at 98.64 per cent.

The ICSE examination (Class 10) was conducted in 67 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages and 14 were foreign languages and 1 was a classical language.

The ISC examination (Class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects, 12 of them Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July.