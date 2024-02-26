CISCE postpones Class-12 Chemistry board exam over 'unforeseen circumstances'

New Delhi/Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday postponed the Class-12 board exam for Chemistry to March 21, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

Sources in some CISCE-affiliated schools in Kolkata claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before the commencement of the exams.

There was, however, no confirmation from the board.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, the deputy secretary of CISCE, said in a communication to school principals.

Ekta Parihar, assistant secretary of the council, told PTI, “We have not received any report about question paper leak from anywhere.” The council also held an emergency meeting in the wake of the development.

The CISCE board exams began on February 12 and will continue till April 3. PTI GJS/SUS RBT