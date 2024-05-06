CISCE results: Pass percentage in Class 10, 12 board exams rises; merit lists discontinued

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Girls outshone boys yet again in Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), while the pass percentage for both the classes recorded an increase.

The results were announced Monday morning. The board also discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists from this year to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

The pass percentage for Class 10 is 99.47, while it is 98.19 for Class 12. Last year, the respective pass percentage was 98.94 and 96.93.

"In Class 10, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31 per cent while that of girls is 99.65 per cent. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53 per cent in class 12 exams while the pass percentage of girls stood at 98.92 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said.

"We have discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students," he added.

The CBSE had last year stopped the practice of announcing merit lists for the both these board classes.

During the pandemic, when board exams were not conducted due to closure of schools and students were marked using alternative evaluation methods, both CBSE and CISCE had not issued any merit list. However, the practice was resumed after the schools reopened.

In Class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a pass percentage of 100. In class 12, the best-performing schools are from Singapore and Dubai.

The ICSE examination (Class 10) was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages and one classical language.

The ICSE exams started on February 21 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted on 18 days.

The ISC examination (Class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

For ISC, the exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 4. They were conducted on 28 days.

A total 2,695 schools presented candidates for the Class 10 exams with 82.48 per cent (2223) schools attaining a pass percentage of 100.

For class 12, a total of 1,366 schools presented candidates with 66.18 per cent (904) schools attaining a pass percentage of 100.

Over 2.43 lakh candidates had appeared in Class 10 examination while the number of students who appeared for class 12 examination stood at 99,901.

In Class 10, the western region recorded the highest pass percentage (99.91) followed by the southern region (99.88). Southern region has the highest percentage of girls (49.52) who had appeared in the Class 10 examination.

In Class 12, the Southern region recorded the highest pass percentage (99.53) followed by the western region having a pass percentage of 99.32. The Western region has the highest percentage of girls (50.55), who had appeared in the examination. PTI GJS GJS TIR TIR