CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results on Wednesday: Chief executive

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 11 am on Wednesday, CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Tuesday.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," Emmanuel said.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July. PTI GJS ARI