CISF at Jaipur airport receives threat mail from unknown person, security tightened

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) The central armed police force CISF at Jaipur airport received a threat email on Friday afternoon.

Jaipur Airport SHO Sandeep Basera said the mail was sent by an unknown person at 2.15 pm to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday afternoon. This mail has been tagged to all the airports of the country.

"Dekh lenge... Hum majboot desh se takra lenge (Will see... We will take a strong country head-on)," this is written in the mail, he said.

Basera said there is no threat of bombing any plane or airport in the mail.

As a precautionary measure, security has been tightened at the airport, the SHO said, adding that suspicious persons are being monitored at the airport. PTI SDA KSS KSS