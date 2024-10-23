CISF at Kanpur airport receives threaten emails, police register FIR

Kanpur (UP) Oct 23 (PTI) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kanpur airport has received two threatening emails, prompting police to lodge an FIR on Wednesday, officials said.

Security at the airport has also been tightened as a precautionary measure, they said.

The two threat messages were received by the CISF’s official email address on October 4 and October 6, said KS Rathod, assistant commandant CISF, Chakeri airport.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh told PTI that based on an application by the CISF, Chakeri Police has registered an FIR and initiated a probe. He did not elaborate on the content of the emails.

Police are trying to identify those who sent the email, the DCP said.

Instructions have been issued to monitor all suspicious persons at the airport and proper frisking is done before allowing anyone inside the airport premises, the DCP said.

The FIR contains sections 351(4) [criminal intimidation], 353(1)(b) [circulating statement, report that creates enmity, hatred between groups] and 353(2) [false information by electronic means with intent to create hatred] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR ABN SKY SKY