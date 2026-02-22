CISF Coastal Cyclothon concludes after 6,553 km, 25-day nationwide outreach

Kochi, Feb 22 (PTI) The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026 concluded here on Sunday, marking the end of a 25-day journey covering 6,553 km along the country’s eastern and western coastlines.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, along with senior CISF officers, according to a statement.

Prominent personalities from the film and sports fraternity, including Malayalam actors Jayasurya, Major Ravi, Vijay Babu, Prayaga Martin and Manasa Radhakrishnan, former Indian footballer I M Vijayan, badminton coach Joy T Antony and music composer Rathish Vega, were present on the occasion, it said.

The event, flagged off by Bandi Sanjay in New Delhi, evolved into a nationwide outreach initiative, bringing together coastal communities, youth, women, fishermen, sister security agencies, industry stakeholders and civil society under the theme “Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat” (Secure Coasts, Prosperous India), it said.

Commemorating 150 years of the iconic national song Vande Mataram, the cyclothon was conceived as a tribute to the spirit of unity, courage and collective responsibility associated with India’s freedom movement.

Over 25 days, 130 Central Industrial Security Force cyclists, including a 50 per cent women contingent, covered the route, promoting participative security and national pride, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK