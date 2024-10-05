CISF constable found hanging in Jharkhand camp

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Oct 5 (PTI) A CISF constable was found hanging from a ceiling fan at Layakdih camp in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Akash Kumar, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, Chirkunda police station officer in-charge Ramji Ray said.

He was posted at the Layakdih camp of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) a month ago, Ray said.

"The CISF constable was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the camp today morning by his colleagues. He was taken to a nearby health centre where a doctor declared him brought dead," Ray said.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained as he did not leave behind any note, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.