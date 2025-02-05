National

CISF constable found hanging in Kolkata airport barrack

Kolkata: A CISF constable was found hanging at the barrack of the force at N S C Bose International Airport here on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The body of the constable was found at the barrack in the International cargo section at around 10:40 am, the official told PTI.

The constable was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"We will share more updates with you later," the official said when asked about the identity of the deceased constable and other details.

