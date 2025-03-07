CISF constable shoots herself dead at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A CISF head constable posted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport shot herself dead inside a washroom at the airport on Friday morning, officials said.

According to officials, 37-year-old Kiran committed suicide by shooting herself with her service pistol at 8.44 am while she was on duty.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior official said.

Kiran committed suicide using her service pistol inside a washroom at Terminal-3 of the airport, he said.

Police were alerted about the incident and teams were rushed to the spot. A forensics team has visited the spot and lifted exhibits, he said.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem to Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said. PTI SSJ BM NB