CISF constable shoots self at NTPC unit in Noida, police suspect suicide due to domestic dispute

Noida, Aug 11 (PTI) A CISF constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a National Thermal Power Corporation facility here on Monday with police suspecting that he committed suicide due to domestic row.

The incident took place near Gate Number 3 of the facility, where the constable, Dipankar Borah, locked himself in a bathroom near his duty point before shooting himself, they said.

Borah, hailing from Itapara village in Assam's Biswanath district, was posted at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) checkpoint, police added.

Upon receiving information by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vigilance staff, a team from Jarcha police station reached the spot, inspected the scene, and sent the body for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.

Senior officials of the CISF and NTPC were present at the site.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the constable took the step due to a family dispute. Further proceedings are underway," a police officer said.