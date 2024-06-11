CISF constable's brother says she has no regrets over slapping Kangana

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur has no regrets over slapping actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal claimed on Tuesday.

Mahiwal, an organising secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Kapurthala, said his sister was upset over Kangana's earlier remarks on the farmers' protest.

In a video message, Mahiwal said he met Kaur and discussed the incident with her.

"She has no regrets over this incident," he asserted.

He said his sister was upset over Kangana's remarks on the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws and had slapped her as she got "carried away".

Had the Punjab government or the Centre taken action against the actor at that time, this incident would not have happened, he said.

On June 6, Kangana alleged in a video message that she was hit in the face and abused by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport.

In the statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X after she landed in Delhi following the incident, Ranaut had said that her concern was that "terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab".

Another video doing the rounds on social media showed an agitated Kaur talking to people presumably after the incident.

"Kangana made a statement (earlier) that the farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," she had said in the purported video.

After the incident, the Mohali Police had booked Kaur under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).