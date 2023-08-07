CISF constable's phones seized in Vizag on suspected espionage

Visakhapatnam, Aug 7 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday confiscated three cell phones belonging to a CISF constable in Visakhapatnam for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) and indulging in espionage.

Advertisment

CISF inspector Saravanan Seenuvasan lodged a complaint against constable Kapil Kumar Jagdish Bhai Devmurari (31) for allegedly passing on information on security and Visakhapatnam steel plant to a woman named Tamisha, who is suspected to be the PIO.

"When we checked his phones, all the messages in his social media accounts were deleted. As we are suspecting that he could have shared sensitive information, we have confiscated three phones and sent them to the forensic lab," Assistant Commissioner of Police Trinadh told PTI.

According to police, the contact number saved on Devmurari’s phone as Tamisha is an Indian one. Police registered a case under Sections 4 and 9 read with 3 under the Official Secrets Act.

However, Trinadh said Devmurari, a native of Gujarat has not been arrested as no evidence has been established on his eavesdropping activity yet but confirmed that he will be arrested once such activity is established by the forensic laboratory in Vijayawada. PTI STH KH