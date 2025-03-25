CISF cyclists cover 4,800 kms as part of costal security theme

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Two cycling teams of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have engaged with more than 20 lakh people on issues related to coastal security over a stretch of about 4,800 kms on India's eastern and western shores, officials said Tuesday.

The cyclothon was flagged off virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 7 as he officiated as the chief guest of the CISF raising day that was held at Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 125 cyclists, including 14 women, of the central force began pedalling from Gujarat and West Bengal simultaneously and they will end their journey jointly at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on March 31-April 1 after spanning 25 days across 11 states and Union Territories.

"The cyclists engaged with the locals along the coast including the fishing community and spoke about the importance of coastal security. They asked them to become the eyes and ears of security forces in these areas," a CISF spokesperson said.

The two teams have covered about 4,800 kms along the two coasts jointly out of the total target of 6,553 kms.

These teams have engaged with about 20 lakh people physically and about 80 lakh through various social media platforms till now, the spokesperson said.

The theme of the cycle rally is 'Surakshit Tat, Samruddha Bharat' (secure shores, prosperous India).

The cyclists reached Chennai (east) and Karnataka (west) on Tuesday.

The about 2 lakh personnel strong CISF was raised in 1969. It guards 68 civil airports of the country apart from providing a counter-terrorist security cover to a number of facilities in the nuclear and aerospace domain, private sector and historical monuments like Taj Mahal and Red Fort.