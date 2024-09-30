CISF dog squad canine retires after 8 years of service, given warm send-off

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Ceasar, an 'active' member of the CISF dog squad at the airport here for over eight years, retired from service on Monday and was given a warm send-off, including a ceremonial activity where officials pulled the open-top vehicle on which he was seated.

CISF DIG Arun Singh said Ceasar, a male Labrador, superannuated after eight and a half years of service, and hailed his active role in the upkeep of the airport security.

"Today we had a formal retirement ceremony for one of the dogs of the dog squad we have at the airport. Dog squads at the airports are the cornerstone for the security protocols. They are part and parcel of every security drill we follow," he said.

"Today, one of the dogs, Ceasar, who has completed eight and a half years of active service, retired. And we also had the induction ceremony for a dog to be inducted into the squad. So we will be having nine dogs in dog squad," Singh told PTI Videos.

Ceasar was involved in resolving many crises at the airport, mainly pertaining to unclaimed baggage left behind by passengers, he said.

A cake was cut to mark both the retirement of Ceasar, who was garlanded on the occasion, and the induction of the new dog.

Also, in a display of the ceremonial send-off, officials pulled the open-top four-wheeler with Ceasar seated on it and flowers were showered on him. PTI SA SA KH