CISF gets over 100 acres of land in Haryana's Nuh

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Two land parcels measuring more than 100 acres have been sanctioned for housing two battalions, including a soon-to-be-raised first all-women unit, of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the communally sensitive Nuh district of Haryana.

While 50 acres of land has been allocated for the Mahila battalion, 69 acres earmarked for the relocation of the force's first battalion currently based at Barwaha in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

"The government of Haryana has allocated a 50-acre land parcel in Nuh, which was assessed by CISF and deemed suitable for the establishment of the Mahila Battalion," a CISF spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave its clearance for the proposal on January 24, he said.

The establishment of the all-women battalion in Nuh, about 80 kms from Delhi, will help the force "promptly" deploy these personnel for CISF's Delhi-NCR based units during "high alert" situations, the spokesperson added.

Some important CISF units in this region are the Parliament House Complex, central government ministries and departments, Delhi international airport, Delhi Metro and the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida.

The first women battalion comprising 1,025 personnel was sanctioned by the MHA in November last year. It is expected to be raised in about a year or so.

"The establishment of the Mahila battalion in Nuh is both cost-effective and operationally viable, ensuring that CISF can deploy trained personnel promptly to meet the requirements of its NCR-based units," the spokesperson said.

A separate land parcel at Indri village of Nuh, he said, has been allotted to the force for the relocation of its Barwaha battalion that was "temporarily" based there.

"The establishment of the two battalions at adjacent locations in Nuh will not only streamline operations but also enhance the readiness and efficiency of CISF in securing vital installations across the region," he said.

Apart from securing 68 civil airports of the country, the 1969-raised CISF provides counter-terrorist security cover to a number of facilities in the nuclear and aerospace domain and historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and Red Fort.

It also secures facilities in the private sector like Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune, and Reliance refinery in Jamnagar (Gujarat), among others. PTI NES KVK KVK