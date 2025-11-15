CISF gets over 11K personnel in single-day induction

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 11,000 personnel joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the constable ranks on Saturday in a much-needed boost to the force that guards several of the nation's critical infrastructure, including airports. A spokesperson for the paramilitary said the recruits had passed from its six training centres located in various parts of the country. In all, 11,729 recruits, 1,896 of them women, joined the CISF today in the constable ranks. The operational strength of the force was enhanced by 8 per cent with the latest induction, the spokesperson said. The current strength of the force is about 1.70 lakh. "The new addition will play a crucial role in addressing manpower needs at several new and high-importance installations recently brought under CISF security cover, such as Jewar Airport (Noida), Navi Mumbai Airport, Bhakra Dam, and other critical infrastructure projects," he said. Raised in 1969, the CISF functions under the Union home ministry, and it is primarily deployed to secure vital critical infrastructure in the government and private domains, in addition to other duties in internal security. PTI NES VN VN