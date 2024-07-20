CISF jawan dies as weapon 'misfires' in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) A CISF jawan died in Sangareddy district in Telangana after his service weapon allegedly misfired, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when he was about to get down from a bus to deposit the weapon after completion of night duty on Friday at BDL-Bhanur unit in the district, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said one bullet from the weapon pierced from the jawan's chin to the head and he died on the spot.

The deceased, in his mid 30s, belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

A case was registered, and further investigation is on, police added.