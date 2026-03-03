CISF jawan from Thane dies of heart attack during training in Hyderabad

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district died of a heart attack while undergoing training in Hyderabad, an official said on Tueaday.

Basant Singh (35), a resident of Anmol Nagari housing complex in Dombivli West, collapsed on Sunday after participating in a training drill, said the district official.

Singh had an athletic build and was known for his disciplined lifestyle, said a neighbour.

His body was brought to Dombivli on Monday and cremated on the same day in the presence of senior police officials, CISF personnel and local residents.

He is survived by his wife, parents and two children. PTI COR KRK