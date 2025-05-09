CISF jawan from Thane dies of heart attack while on duty in Vadodara

Thane, May 9 (PTI) A 39-year-old Central Industrial Security Force jawan from Maharashtra’s Thane district died of a heart attack while on duty in Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The CISF staffer, Naresh Nikam, belonged to the Ulhasnagar area in the district, a police source said.

Despite efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene on Thursday, the source added.

His body was brought back to his hometown early on Friday and cremated with full honours.

“All necessary formalities as per government and CISF procedures were observed by the district administration,” a local official said.

Further details regarding Nikam's posting and service history are awaited from the CISF.