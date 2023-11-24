CISF jawan saves life of Delhi metro commuter by performing CPR

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A CISF jawan saved the life of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force official said Friday.

The incident took place at the Nehru Place station around 2:40 pm on Thursday.

The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was accompanied by his family members, who were called to the station by security staff, the official said.

"The CISF remains committed to ensuring the safety and well being of passengers at all times," a spokesperson of the force said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The CISF guards the Delhi metro network and its personnel have saved numerous lives over the years by performing timely CPR. PTI NES ANB ANB