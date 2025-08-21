CISF launches training for private security personnel at major seaports

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A maiden training programme for private security personnel deployed at some major seaports in the country was launched by the CISF on Thursday in Mumbai and Chennai as part of a strategy to build resilience against "evolving" maritime threats.

The two-week pilot-basis initiative, 'Port Facility Security Course', comes at a time when there are "heightened" maritime security concerns in the prevailing geopolitical situation, the Central Industrial Security Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this year, security at ports across the country was "temporarily" elevated to MARSEC Level 2 that requires stricter vigilance, enhanced inspections and reinforced coordination with security agencies.

India has about 200 small and intermediate ports but only about 65 to 68 are "actively" engaged in cargo operations.

The CISF secures all 13 major ports and private security agencies play a "key role" in securing cargo zones, warehouses, access gates and installations at smaller facilities.

"Recognizing the need to develop a uniform and standardised security protocol across all ports, the matter was deliberated with all the stakeholders like port authorities, Customs, shipping companies, freight handling agents, among others," the CISF said.

The training course has been rolled out simultaneously at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Mumbai and Chennai Port Authority (ChPA).

A total of 40 private security personnel from three major ports- JNPA Sheva, Deendayal Port Authority Kandla and Mumbai Port Authority Mumbai -- will undertake the training at JNPA while 26 such personnel from four major ports -- New Mangalore Port Authority, Kamarajar Port Limited Ennore, Chennai Port Authority and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority Tuticorin -- have enrolled in the program at ChPA.

"The training aims at strengthening India's hybrid port security model through capacity building of private security personnel, standardisation of port security protocols and ensuring compliance with international maritime codes across all the ports," the CISF said.

The training module has been prepared in consultation with the directorate general of shipping and other stakeholders.

Instructors from the CISF, Customs, marine department and port health organisation will take classes and also conduct practical drills for the participants.

"It will equip private security staff with essential knowledge of port operations, threat identification and emergency response.

"The training represents a strategic step to build resilience against evolving threats, while bolstering India's role in safeguarding maritime trade in the Indian Ocean region," the CISF said.

The participants will also be made to understand legal frameworks, use of technical security gadgets and international standards under the International Ship and Port Facility Security.