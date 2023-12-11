CISF may provide counter-terrorist cover to upcoming Ayodhya airport

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The soon-to-be opened international airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya could be provided a counter-terrorist cover by an armed contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Official sources told PTI on Monday that a security review of the 'Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport' has begun and a team of experts drawn from central and state intelligence and security agencies are analysing contours of the work here.

"Given the profile of the civil air facility and its threat perception, a strong security cover will be provided to the airport and the CISF is the nodal agency for this job," a senior officer said.

The CISF is the national civil aviation protection agency.

Once the security review by the agencies is over, the CISF could be tasked to guard the airport, the sources said. A report will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs which will take a final decision in this context, they added.

The first phase of the airport will be completed by December this year and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently told reporters after he reviewed the work of the Ayodhya airport.

The airport's inauguration will come before the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in the city on January 22 next year.

"In the first phase, the airport will be spread across 65,000 square feet. Its capacity will be to handle two to three flights every hour. Work is on to build a 2,200- metre-long runway. It means that Boeing 737 and Airbus 319 and 320 will be able to land at this airport. Initially, there is an airport apron for eight aircraft," Scindia had said.

He also said that soon approval from the Cabinet will be taken for the second phase.

"In the second phase, the length of the runway will be increased from 2,200 metres to 3,700 metres. In other words, the length of the runway will be around four kilometres, so that international aircraft like Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 can land in Ayodhya," Scindia said.

The minister added that the second phase of the airport will be of 50,000 square metres.

Currently, the CISF guards 67 civil airports in the country including hyper-sensitive ones in Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir.

It has a aviation security wing in its establishment that provides a counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to airports by way of deploying armed personnel, technical gadgets and canine squads.

The force was entrusted with the task in the aftermath of the 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines' Kathmandu-Delhi flight, IC-814, to Kandhar in Afghanistan. PTI NES KVK KVK