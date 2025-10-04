CISF nabs 2 with cannabis at Imphal airport

Imphal, Oct 4 (PTI) Two men carrying cannabis worth about Rs 20 lakh were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Imphal airport in Manipur early this week, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on September 29.

The men, aged 20 and 21 years, had concealed the contraband in the bags and were caught by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during baggage screening, they said.

The duo, belonging to the Imphal West district, were headed to Delhi on an Air India Express flight. They were deboarded and handed over to the local police for further investigation, officials said.

About 21 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakh was seized from them, they said.

Possession of cannabis is an offence in India and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison. PTI NES RHL