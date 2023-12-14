CISF nabs loader at Mumbai airport for stealing smuggled gold worth Rs 1 crore from check-in luggage

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The CISF on Thursday said it has apprehended a loader working for IndiGo airlines at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly stealing smuggled gold bars worth Rs 1 crore from check-in baggage.

Akshay Kule, working in the baggage breakup area at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, was caught on December 11 at around 3 am, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

Kule is a loader with IndiGo and was outsourced by the airline from a company called Agile Airport Services, he said.

Kule was "involved" in the theft of smuggled gold from the check-in baggage of an incoming flight. Sixteen gold bars weighing about 1.86 kilograms were recovered from his bag by CISF personnel, he added.

The value of the gold bars is about Rs 1 crore, the spokesperson said.

The loader was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation and registration of a case against him. PTI NES DIV DIV