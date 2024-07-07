CISF nabs man at Delhi airport in job fraud case

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A man who allegedly conned some people in the name of getting them jobs at the Delhi international airport has been apprehended by the CISF, a spokesperson of the force said on Sunday.

Pawan B was caught from the departure area of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on July 5 as his activities were found to be suspicious, he said.

The man was handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation after he admitted to his involvement in a job racket by promising employment to some aspirants at the Delhi airport, the spokesperson said.

The man had received money from the aspirants over an online platform, including one payment of Rs 25,000, he added. PTI NES IJT IJT