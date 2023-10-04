CISF nabs man for carrying local-made pistol in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Anand Vihar metro station for carrying a country-made pistol in his luggage, officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted around 12 noon on Tuesday during security checks, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is not allowed inside the metro network.

The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region. PTI NES CK