CISF nabs thief who stole mobiles, laptops of passengers at IGI Airport

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The CISF has nabbed a man, who allegedly stole mobile phones and laptops of multiple travellers from around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport premises, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra, used to prey on the victims in the Metro skywalk area, the walkway that connects Delhi Airport Metro's IGI station with the airport.

The man was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intelligence team, deployed in civil dress in and around the airport area, at around 4 am on June 23 while he was allegedly stealing a woman's purse, the officials said.

The accused had similarly stolen the mobile phone, wallet, clothes and documents of a CISF constable in May from outside the terminal area apart from stealing the laptop and mobile phone of other passengers from the skywalk area this year, they said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police, which arrested and booked him under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (keeping stolen property) of the IPC. PTI NES AS AS