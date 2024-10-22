CISF pays tributes to slain personnel, honours their families

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The CISF on Tuesday paid tributes of its soldiers killed in the line of duty and honoured their families.

Advertisment

CISF director general (DG) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti visited the national police memorial (NPM) located in central Delhi and laid a wreath at the central sculpture, a force spokesperson said.

He later participated in a solemn retreat ceremony and band performance held in the memory of the slain troops, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, family members of some of the CISF personnel killed in action were honoured by the DG at the headquarters of the force located at Lodhi Road in the presence of senior officials, he said.

Advertisment

A total of 127 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty since the force was raised in 1969.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strong CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) under the Union home ministry and it guards 68 civil airports of the country apart from vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear power domain. PTI NES NB NB