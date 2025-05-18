CISF personnel deployed at Jewar airport to get ready-to-move flats: Gr Noida Authority

Noida, May 18 (PTI) The Greater Noida Authority has decided to allot 812 ready-to-move flats to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Noida International Airport in Jewar, officials said on Sunday.

In a board meeting on Saturday, it was proposed that these ready-to-move flats, under the middle income group and low income group category, would be allotted to CISF personnel, Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG said.

These flats are located in Sector Omicron 1 A, about 45 km from the Jewar airport.

The CEO said that 192 flats would be allotted to police, court, district administration and other government departments.

A 29,300 sqm of land was allotted for the development of an ESIC hospital in Knowledge Park 5. It is expected to be completed within the time period of three years at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, he said.

The proposed ESIC hospital comes in response to repeated demands from the local industrial community, who have long sought better healthcare access for workers employed in Greater Noida's many companies and factories.

Currently, the ESIC hospital in the region is located in Sector 24, Noida, he added.