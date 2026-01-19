CISF personnel to cycle 6,500 kms for coastal security awareness

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The CISF will conduct the second edition of its 25-day-long coastal cyclothon from January 28, covering 6,500 kilometres of India's eastern and western coast with a message of enhancing security along the shores.

The first edition of the cyclothon was undertaken in March 2025, when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel covered about 6,553 kms along the coastline.

"The second edition of the cyclothon is aimed to associate the coastal population with the national objectives. The force will also sensitise the locals of these areas for coastal security," CISF Director General (DG) Praveer Ranjan told reporters here.

The 'CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026' will be conducted between January 28 and February 22 as part of the commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram. The theme of the event is 'Secure Coast, Prosperous India', a spokesperson said.

CISF personnel will cover about 6,500 kms on their cycles across eleven states and Union Territories along India's eastern and western shores, looking to create public awareness about coastal security, apart from aiming for a cultural connect and message of keeping oneself fit through such exercises.

According to official figures, about 18 per cent of the country's population lives in coastal districts and around 95 per cent of India's trade by volume and 70 per cent by value, moves through the maritime route. PTI NES MPL MPL