CISF recovers Rs 5-crore worth synthetic diamonds from laptop at Mumbai airport

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The CISF has recovered synthetic diamonds worth about Rs 5 crore, concealed in the battery compartment of a laptop, that were being allegedly smuggled by a Bangkok-bound Indian passenger from the Mumbai airport.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said in a statement that the interception was made on Wednesday midnight during security scanning of the passenger's bag.

The accused and the synthetic diamonds have been handed over to the Customs Department authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The diamonds were hidden in the battery compartment of a laptop and were placed in 26 transparent packets. Their estimated worth is Rs 4.93 crore, the spokesperson said. PTI NES RHL