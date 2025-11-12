CISF seizes smuggled drones, electronic items worth Rs 1.4 cr at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) The CISF on Wednesday said it has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of high-value electronic items and seized several banned drones and premium smartphones among other electronic items worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore from two passengers at the international airport here.

The Central Industrial Security Force said its personnel noticed two passengers behaving suspiciously near the airport area after their arrival from Abu Dhabi on November 11.

"Acting promptly, their baggage was screened through the Domestic Arrival Exit Gate X-BIS machine, which led to the detection of a large quantity of undeclared high-value electronic items, including several banned drones, premium smartphones, laptops and other accessories worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore," the CISF said in a post on 'X'.

Upon questioning, the passengers failed to produce valid purchase documents or import clearance for the recovered goods, it said.

Accordingly, both passengers, along with the seized goods, were handed over to the Customs authorities for further necessary action as per law. PTI VVK VVK KH