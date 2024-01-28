CISF SI saves life of French national at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 63-year-old French national, who fell unconscious at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, was saved by a CISF personnel by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force spokesperson said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place around noon on January 26 when passenger Bertrand Patrick had queued up for security check as he was scheduled to take an Air Vistara flight to Paris, he said.

The passenger fell unconscious in the security-hold area and CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, working on the x-ray scanner nearby, rushed to him and performed CPR on him, following which he regained consciousness.

A doctor stationed at the IGI was called and he administered initial treatment to the passenger, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

The French man soon regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement and the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey, he said.

"Due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel, a precious life was saved," the official said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGI airport. PTI NES AS AS