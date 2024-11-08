CISF signs MoU for mental, emotional wellbeing of personnel

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The CISF on Friday inked a pact with a private trust that will provide mental and emotional counselling and support to its personnel.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sanrakshika, the wives' welfare association of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Aditya Birla Education Trust at the paramilitary force's headquarters here, a force spokesperson said.

The trust, through "Project Mann", will provide mental and emotional support to CISF personnel and their families by addressing and alleviating the commonly-faced challenges relating to psychological and emotional health, he said.

Counselling and awareness sessions, psychometric assessment, and a helpline for CISF families will be part of this programme.

The about 1.70-lakh personnel strong CISF is a central armed police force under the Union Home Ministry and guards 68 civil airports apart from vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear power domain. PTI NES SZM